Amidst Coronavirus crisis , Bird Flu caused panic in these states

National
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
New Delhi, 5/1 (AO Bureau ): A new crisis is now deepening amid relief on the arrival of the Corona vaccine. Bird flu has spread in many states of the country. Bird Flu has caused panic in  Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal, and Kerala after seeing that the state governments have issued an alert.

376 crows have died in Madhya Pradesh from 23 December to 3 January. The maximum of these 142 deaths occurred in Indore. Apart from this, 100 deaths have been reported in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar-Malwa, 13 in Khargone district, 9 in Sehore. Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel while talking to ‘Aaj Tak’ said that ‘samples of crows are in the state DI of Bhopal. Labs have been sent. Bird flu has been confirmed in samples sent from Indore and Mandsaur.

After the confirmation of the bird flu, instructions have been given to the Animal Husbandry Department officials that even though no symptoms are seen in the poultry birds yet, special monitoring should be kept on the poultry and poultry products market, farms, reservoirs, and migratory birds.

Himachal is also a victim of bird flu

Reports of thousands of migratory birds killed in the Pong Dam lake in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh have come back positive. Bird flu has been found to be the cause of the death of these birds. Samples of the slaughtered migratory birds were sent to a lab in Bhopal, whose report confirmed H5N1 (bird flu). On detection of bird flu, the administration has banned selling meat and eggs near the dam.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
