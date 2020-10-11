PM Kisan : Farmers will get Rs 2000 in December , Know what to do to avail the benefit

Under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme), the central government gives 6,000 rupees every year to crores of farmers across the country. This amount of Rs 6,000 is directly transferred to farmers’ bank account by the government in three installments. This installment is transferred every year in April, August, and December. In the current financial year, two installments have been sent to the accounts of the farmers. Now the government will send the third installment of this financial year to the farmers’ account in December 2020. In such a situation, if you also want to get 2000 rupees under this scheme then register for PM Kisan Yojana without any delay. Its method is very easy and you can take advantage of this scheme while sitting at home.