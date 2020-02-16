PM launches 1200 cr projects in Varanasi

Kashi, 16/2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced projects worth 1200 cr in Varanasi. He also unveiled a 63 ft tall statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi. Upadhyaya was a political leader and thinker of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 63-feet-tall panchaloha (made with alloys of five metals) statue in Varanasi is now his tallest statue in the country. To build this, over 200 artisans and craftsmen had worked for almost a year.

In Kashi, a unique tribute to the great Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ji. https://t.co/ZS9eWliq0p — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2020