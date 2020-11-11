PM Modi addresses BJP workers on Bihar Election victory

New Delhi,11/11: After the National Democratic Alliance regained power in Bihar by winning 125 out of the 243 assembly seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi today.

The PM also praised the democratic process in the country and credited the Election Commission for handling elections efficiently.

He said “The elections that happen in India is unparalleled in the world. So, I want to thank every single person and the Election Commission and state officials who ensured that the election process was a success and was done so in a peaceful manner, “