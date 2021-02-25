PM Modi bowed down to this lady

-
New Delhi,26/2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media account has shared a picture of meeting Tamil Nadu’s female farmer Pappammal. In this picture, PM Modi is seen bowing his head and folding his hands. The PM has written on his social media account – today met the extraordinary Pappammal ji in Coimbatore. She has been awarded the Padma Shri award this year for his unique work in the fields of farming and organic farming.
Actually Pappammal, born in 1914, does organic farming in Tamil Nadu. She is considered one of the pioneers of organic farming in the state and she is associated with Tamil Nadu Agriculture University. Even at this age, she works in her 2.5-acre fields every day. According to a report published on The Hindu, Pappammal is a member of the DMK and a great admirer of M. Karunanidhi.
Significantly, this year assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi also visited the state a week ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Chennai for just three hours, then met the spiritual guru Bangaru Adigal. 80-year-old Adigal is such a spiritual guru from Tamil Nadu in whom you will find faith in all political parties. Apart from BJP, leaders of other parties have also met him. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwari Lal Purohit also met him.