PM Modi bowed down to this lady

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 113,371,898
    World
    Confirmed: 113,371,898
    Active: 21,879,004
    Recovered: 88,978,836
    Death: 2,514,058
  • USA 28,994,524
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,994,524
    Active: 9,122,154
    Recovered: 19,353,290
    Death: 519,080
  • India 11,063,038
    India
    Confirmed: 11,063,038
    Active: 157,418
    Recovered: 10,748,759
    Death: 156,861
  • Brazil 10,326,008
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,326,008
    Active: 794,911
    Recovered: 9,281,018
    Death: 250,079
  • Russia 4,212,100
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,212,100
    Active: 359,560
    Recovered: 3,767,664
    Death: 84,876
  • UK 4,154,562
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,154,562
    Active: 1,366,026
    Recovered: 2,666,466
    Death: 122,070
  • Italy 2,868,435
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,868,435
    Active: 396,143
    Recovered: 2,375,318
    Death: 96,974
  • Turkey 2,674,766
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,674,766
    Active: 99,905
    Recovered: 2,546,503
    Death: 28,358
  • Germany 2,419,887
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,419,887
    Active: 123,638
    Recovered: 2,226,500
    Death: 69,749
  • Pakistan 575,941
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 575,941
    Active: 23,281
    Recovered: 539,888
    Death: 12,772
  • China 89,871
    China
    Confirmed: 89,871
    Active: 281
    Recovered: 84,954
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi,26/2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media account has shared a picture of meeting Tamil Nadu’s female farmer Pappammal. In this picture, PM Modi is seen bowing his head and folding his hands. The PM has written on his social media account – today met the extraordinary Pappammal ji in Coimbatore. She has been awarded the Padma Shri award this year for his unique work in the fields of farming and organic farming.

Actually Pappammal, born in 1914, does organic farming in Tamil Nadu. She is considered one of the pioneers of organic farming in the state and she is associated with Tamil Nadu Agriculture University. Even at this age, she works in her 2.5-acre fields every day. According to a report published on The Hindu, Pappammal is a member of the DMK and a great admirer of M. Karunanidhi.

Significantly, this year assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi also visited the state a week ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Chennai for just three hours, then met the spiritual guru Bangaru Adigal. 80-year-old Adigal is such a spiritual guru from Tamil Nadu in whom you will find faith in all political parties. Apart from BJP, leaders of other parties have also met him. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwari Lal Purohit also met him.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.