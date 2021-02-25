PM Modi bowed down to this lady

COVID-19 Updates World 113,371,898 World Confirmed: 113,371,898 Active: 21,879,004 Recovered: 88,978,836 Death: 2,514,058

USA 28,994,524 USA Confirmed: 28,994,524 Active: 9,122,154 Recovered: 19,353,290 Death: 519,080

India 11,063,038 India Confirmed: 11,063,038 Active: 157,418 Recovered: 10,748,759 Death: 156,861

Brazil 10,326,008 Brazil Confirmed: 10,326,008 Active: 794,911 Recovered: 9,281,018 Death: 250,079

Russia 4,212,100 Russia Confirmed: 4,212,100 Active: 359,560 Recovered: 3,767,664 Death: 84,876

UK 4,154,562 UK Confirmed: 4,154,562 Active: 1,366,026 Recovered: 2,666,466 Death: 122,070

Italy 2,868,435 Italy Confirmed: 2,868,435 Active: 396,143 Recovered: 2,375,318 Death: 96,974

Turkey 2,674,766 Turkey Confirmed: 2,674,766 Active: 99,905 Recovered: 2,546,503 Death: 28,358

Germany 2,419,887 Germany Confirmed: 2,419,887 Active: 123,638 Recovered: 2,226,500 Death: 69,749

Pakistan 575,941 Pakistan Confirmed: 575,941 Active: 23,281 Recovered: 539,888 Death: 12,772

China 89,871 China Confirmed: 89,871 Active: 281 Recovered: 84,954 Death: 4,636

New Delhi,26/2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media account has shared a picture of meeting Tamil Nadu’s female farmer Pappammal. In this picture, PM Modi is seen bowing his head and folding his hands. The PM has written on his social media account – today met the extraordinary Pappammal ji in Coimbatore. She has been awarded the Padma Shri award this year for his unique work in the fields of farming and organic farming.

Actually Pappammal, born in 1914, does organic farming in Tamil Nadu. She is considered one of the pioneers of organic farming in the state and she is associated with Tamil Nadu Agriculture University. Even at this age, she works in her 2.5-acre fields every day. According to a report published on The Hindu, Pappammal is a member of the DMK and a great admirer of M. Karunanidhi.

Significantly, this year assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi also visited the state a week ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Chennai for just three hours, then met the spiritual guru Bangaru Adigal. 80-year-old Adigal is such a spiritual guru from Tamil Nadu in whom you will find faith in all political parties. Apart from BJP, leaders of other parties have also met him. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwari Lal Purohit also met him.