PM Modi dedicates 3 major PM Modi Dedicates 3 Major petroleum Projects At Bihar projects at Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three major petroleum sector projects in Bihar through video conferencing. In this, expansion of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline up to Banka, LPG bottling plant at Banka, and LPG plant at Champaran was released.

In his address, PM Modi first paid tribute to the veteran leader of Bihar, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. He said, “First I have to share the sad news with you. The veteran leader of Bihar, Mr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, has not been with us. I bow to him With the departure of Raghuvansh Babu, a void has been created in the politics of Bihar and the country. It was not possible for Raghuvansh Ji to carry the ideal with whom he had gone.”