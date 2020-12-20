PM Modi ‘felt extremely blessed’ after visiting Gurudwara Rakabganj

COVID-19 Updates World 76,712,022 World Confirmed: 76,712,022 Active: 21,184,854 Recovered: 53,833,419 Death: 1,693,749

New Delhi, 20/12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Gurudwara Rakabganj where he paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur. The prime minister’s visit to one of the gurudwara comes in-between intense protests by farmers, especially from Punjab, against the farm laws.

PM twitted after his visit, “This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.”

Reportedly no barriers were put by the police for the restriction of common people in the Gurudwara.