PM Modi ‘felt extremely blessed’ after visiting Gurudwara Rakabganj

-
World
76,712,022
WorldConfirmed: 76,712,022Active: 21,184,854Recovered: 53,833,419Death: 1,693,749
-
USA
18,078,009
USAConfirmed: 18,078,009Active: 7,209,160Recovered: 10,545,445Death: 323,404
-
India
10,031,659
IndiaConfirmed: 10,031,659Active: 305,744Recovered: 9,580,402Death: 145,513
-
Brazil
7,213,155
BrazilConfirmed: 7,213,155Active: 804,035Recovered: 6,222,764Death: 186,356
-
Russia
2,848,377
RussiaConfirmed: 2,848,377Active: 521,862Recovered: 2,275,657Death: 50,858
-
Turkey
2,004,285
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,004,285Active: 207,366Recovered: 1,779,068Death: 17,851
-
UK
2,004,219
UKConfirmed: 2,004,219Active: 1,937,144Recovered: N/ADeath: 67,075
-
Italy
1,938,083
ItalyConfirmed: 1,938,083Active: 620,166Recovered: 1,249,470Death: 68,447
-
Germany
1,493,961
GermanyConfirmed: 1,493,961Active: 382,047Recovered: 1,085,500Death: 26,414
-
Pakistan
457,288
PakistanConfirmed: 457,288Active: 40,553Recovered: 407,405Death: 9,330
-
China
86,829
ChinaConfirmed: 86,829Active: 309Recovered: 81,886Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 20/12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Gurudwara Rakabganj where he paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur. The prime minister’s visit to one of the gurudwara comes in-between intense protests by farmers, especially from Punjab, against the farm laws.
PM twitted after his visit, “This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.”
Reportedly no barriers were put by the police for the restriction of common people in the Gurudwara.