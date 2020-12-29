PM Modi Inaugurated the ‘New Bhaupur- New Khurja section’

-
World
81,743,332
WorldConfirmed: 81,743,332Active: 22,080,632Recovered: 57,879,287Death: 1,783,413
-
USA
19,781,718
USAConfirmed: 19,781,718Active: 7,741,717Recovered: 11,696,819Death: 343,182
-
India
10,224,797
IndiaConfirmed: 10,224,797Active: 269,038Recovered: 9,807,569Death: 148,190
-
Brazil
7,506,890
BrazilConfirmed: 7,506,890Active: 746,351Recovered: 6,568,898Death: 191,641
-
Russia
3,105,037
RussiaConfirmed: 3,105,037Active: 553,027Recovered: 2,496,183Death: 55,827
-
UK
2,329,730
UKConfirmed: 2,329,730Active: 2,258,621Recovered: N/ADeath: 71,109
-
Turkey
2,162,775
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,162,775Active: 105,207Recovered: 2,037,433Death: 20,135
-
Italy
2,056,277
ItalyConfirmed: 2,056,277Active: 575,221Recovered: 1,408,686Death: 72,370
-
Germany
1,670,194
GermanyConfirmed: 1,670,194Active: 383,318Recovered: 1,255,700Death: 31,176
-
Pakistan
475,085
PakistanConfirmed: 475,085Active: 39,599Recovered: 425,494Death: 9,992
-
China
87,003
ChinaConfirmed: 87,003Active: 348Recovered: 82,021Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 29/12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the New Bhaupur- New Khurja section’ of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) via video conferencing. EDFC’s Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj was also inaugurated by Modi.
“These freight corridors will play a major role in making India self-reliant. Be it traders, farmers or consumers, everyone will be benefitted from these,” Modi said.
Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were also present at the event.