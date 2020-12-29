PM Modi Inaugurated the ‘New Bhaupur- New Khurja section’

COVID-19 Updates World 81,743,332 World Confirmed: 81,743,332 Active: 22,080,632 Recovered: 57,879,287 Death: 1,783,413

New Delhi, 29/12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the New Bhaupur- New Khurja section’ of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) via video conferencing. EDFC’s Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj was also inaugurated by Modi.

“These freight corridors will play a major role in making India self-reliant. Be it traders, farmers or consumers, everyone will be benefitted from these,” Modi said.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were also present at the event.