PM Modi Inaugurated the ‘New Bhaupur- New Khurja section’

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 29/12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the New Bhaupur- New Khurja section’ of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) via video conferencing. EDFC’s Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj was also inaugurated by Modi.

“These freight corridors will play a major role in making India self-reliant. Be it traders, farmers or consumers, everyone will be benefitted from these,” Modi said.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were also present at the event.

 

