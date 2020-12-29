No Political Career for Rajinikanth, says will not take ‘god’s warning’ lightly

COVID-19 Updates World 81,735,201 World Confirmed: 81,735,201 Active: 22,073,637 Recovered: 57,878,464 Death: 1,783,100

USA 19,781,718 USA Confirmed: 19,781,718 Active: 7,741,717 Recovered: 11,696,819 Death: 343,182

India 10,224,797 India Confirmed: 10,224,797 Active: 269,038 Recovered: 9,807,569 Death: 148,190

Brazil 7,506,890 Brazil Confirmed: 7,506,890 Active: 746,351 Recovered: 6,568,898 Death: 191,641

Russia 3,105,037 Russia Confirmed: 3,105,037 Active: 553,027 Recovered: 2,496,183 Death: 55,827

UK 2,329,730 UK Confirmed: 2,329,730 Active: 2,258,621 Recovered: N/A Death: 71,109

Turkey 2,162,775 Turkey Confirmed: 2,162,775 Active: 105,207 Recovered: 2,037,433 Death: 20,135

Italy 2,056,277 Italy Confirmed: 2,056,277 Active: 575,221 Recovered: 1,408,686 Death: 72,370

Germany 1,670,194 Germany Confirmed: 1,670,194 Active: 383,318 Recovered: 1,255,700 Death: 31,176

Pakistan 475,085 Pakistan Confirmed: 475,085 Active: 39,599 Recovered: 425,494 Death: 9,992

China 87,003 China Confirmed: 87,003 Active: 348 Recovered: 82,021 Death: 4,634

Chennai, 29/12: Actor Rajinikanth has announced that he will not be starting his political career. He also said his recent deterioration in health is a warning from god.

The actor tweeted that, he doesn’t want to make the people who believe in him feel like a scapegoat, however, his recent health conditions have come as a warning.

He takes the recent development over his health condition as a warning from God and he will not go ahead with his plans to take part in the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections, he added.

The announcement came after Rajini was discharged from the hospitals after a health scare. Rajinikanth had announced to launch his political party in January 2021.