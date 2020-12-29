No Political Career for Rajinikanth, says will not take ‘god’s warning’ lightly

-
Chennai, 29/12: Actor Rajinikanth has announced that he will not be starting his political career. He also said his recent deterioration in health is a warning from god.
The actor tweeted that, he doesn’t want to make the people who believe in him feel like a scapegoat, however, his recent health conditions have come as a warning.
He takes the recent development over his health condition as a warning from God and he will not go ahead with his plans to take part in the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections, he added.
The announcement came after Rajini was discharged from the hospitals after a health scare. Rajinikanth had announced to launch his political party in January 2021.