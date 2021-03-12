PM Modi inaugurates Amrut Mahotsav in Gujarat

COVID-19 Updates World 119,169,774 World Confirmed: 119,169,774 Active: 21,758,967 Recovered: 94,767,813 Death: 2,642,994

New Delhi, 12/3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Amrut Mahotsav in Gujarat to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. He also visited a special exhibition near Abhay Ghat in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav event on Friday by flagging off a 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat’s Navsari district.

While addressing the media on Thursday, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said, “The government has decided to organize a series of events to mark 75 years of India’s Independence as Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav from March 12 to August 15.”

In a tweet, PM Modi talked about how March 12 is a special day in India’s glorious history, as it was on this day in 1930 that the iconic Dandi march was led by Mahatma Gandhi.

The government has decided to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence with the Amrut Mahotsav in which weekly events will be organized during the next 75 weeks till August 15 next year.

“Every week, an event will be held. To ensure the involvement of all citizens in this Mahotsav, various programs will be organized with the culture ministry in supporting role,” Patel added.