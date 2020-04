New Delhi, 24/4: On the eve of, National Panchayati raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched E-Gram app, Swamitva Yojna for boosting rural economy. He also discussed with Sarpanchs via video conferencing. In rural India, gram panchayats have played an active role in the fight against COVID-19 and in supplying food grains to the poor and migrant workers. PM also urged the Panchayats to be self-reliant.