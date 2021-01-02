PM Modi lays Foundation Stone of IIM Sambalpur

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 2/1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur, on January 2 at 11 am via video-conferencing.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Pattnaik, Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyak, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Pratap Sarangi were present along with the PM. The ceremony was virtually attended by more than 5,000 invitees, including officials, industry leaders, academicians and students, alumni and faculty of IIM, Sambalpur.

PM Modi addressed the fact that IIM in Sambalpur will bring prosperity to the district and also the state. He also urged people to convert local into global.

The Institute has outscored all other IIMs in terms of the highest gender diversity with 49 percent of girl students in the MBA (2019-21) batch and 43 percent in the MBA (2020-22) batch.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
