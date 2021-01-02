Australia vs India Test Series: David Warner Says He is “Highly Doubtful” for the Third Test

Melbourne, 2/1: Australian Opener David Warner who was out of the team due to an injury is yet to make full recovery and he is ready to do anything to be on the field. Both sides are scheduled to play the New Year’s Test on January 7.

“I haven’t ran the last couple of days. Today and tomorrow will give me a better indication of where I am. “Am I going to be 100 percent? Highly doubtful. But I’m doing everything I can to get on that park and play, even if that means I’m not 100 percent,” Warner told reporters on Saturday morning.

Warner suffered a groin injury during the 2nd ODI against India and is out of the team since then. The test series is tied at 1-1 as of now.