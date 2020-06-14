PM Modi mourns Sushant’s death

New Delhi, 14/6: prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. He took to Twitter to express his grief. He tweeted “”Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti,”

