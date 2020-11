Nagrota, 20/11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on the Nagrota encounter. Home Minister, NSA, Foreign Secretary, Senior Intelligence Officer also attended the meeting. Four militants were killed in an encounter yesterday. They were planning to spread unrest in the valley. On receiving the intelligence report, the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police erected a barrier near Ban Toll Plaza around 5 am. The terrorists had tried to take advantage of darkness.