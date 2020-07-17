PM Modi to address High-Level Segment of ECOSOC today at 8.30PM

New Delhi, 17/7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to announce that he will deliver a keynote address virtually at this year’s High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council session today at 8.30 pm.

He wrote,” ” At 8:30 this evening, I would be addressing the High-Level Segment of ECOSOC. Would be speaking on various issues including this year’s theme of multilateralism after COVID-19, at a time when we mark 75 years of the @UN”