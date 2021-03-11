PM Modi’s mother takes Vaccine Shot, he urges citizens to get vaccinated

COVID-19 Updates World 118,717,114 World Confirmed: 118,717,114 Active: 21,780,477 Recovered: 94,302,809 Death: 2,633,828

USA 29,862,124 USA Confirmed: 29,862,124 Active: 8,679,663 Recovered: 20,640,270 Death: 542,191

India 11,285,561 India Confirmed: 11,285,561 Active: 189,202 Recovered: 10,938,146 Death: 158,213

Brazil 11,205,972 Brazil Confirmed: 11,205,972 Active: 1,021,316 Recovered: 9,913,739 Death: 270,917

Russia 4,360,823 Russia Confirmed: 4,360,823 Active: 310,556 Recovered: 3,959,533 Death: 90,734

UK 4,234,924 UK Confirmed: 4,234,924 Active: 761,448 Recovered: 3,348,489 Death: 124,987

Italy 3,123,368 Italy Confirmed: 3,123,368 Active: 487,074 Recovered: 2,535,483 Death: 100,811

Turkey 2,821,943 Turkey Confirmed: 2,821,943 Active: 142,854 Recovered: 2,649,862 Death: 29,227

Germany 2,532,855 Germany Confirmed: 2,532,855 Active: 122,579 Recovered: 2,337,000 Death: 73,276

Pakistan 597,497 Pakistan Confirmed: 597,497 Active: 17,627 Recovered: 566,493 Death: 13,377

China 90,018 China Confirmed: 90,018 Active: 181 Recovered: 85,201 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 11/3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that his mother Heeraben has been given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The prime minister also urged people to help and motivate eligible people to take the vaccine.

Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021

PM Modi’s mother is a nonagenarian and eligible for vaccination under the ongoing 2nd phase of vaccination which aims to immunize all people above the age of 60 and people above the age of 45 with co-morbidities.