PM Modi’s mother takes Vaccine Shot, he urges citizens to get vaccinated

New Delhi, 11/3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that his mother Heeraben has been given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The prime minister also urged people to help and motivate eligible people to take the vaccine.

PM Modi’s mother is a nonagenarian and eligible for vaccination under the ongoing 2nd phase of vaccination which aims to immunize all people above the age of 60 and people above the age of 45 with co-morbidities.

