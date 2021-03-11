PM Modi’s mother takes Vaccine Shot, he urges citizens to get vaccinated

-
New Delhi, 11/3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that his mother Heeraben has been given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The prime minister also urged people to help and motivate eligible people to take the vaccine.
Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021
PM Modi’s mother is a nonagenarian and eligible for vaccination under the ongoing 2nd phase of vaccination which aims to immunize all people above the age of 60 and people above the age of 45 with co-morbidities.