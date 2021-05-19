ମୋଦୀ ପରଖିଲେ ‘ତାଉକ୍ତେ’ ପରର ପରିସ୍ଥିତି

ଭାବନଗର: ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ବୁଧବାର ଗୁଜରାଟ ଏବଂ ଡିୟୁ ଗସ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆରବ ସାଗରରୁ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଥିବା ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ତାଉକ୍ତେ’ ଯୋଗୁଁ ହୋଇଥିବା କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ସମେତ ବାତ୍ୟା ପରର ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦୀ ।

ବୁଧବାର ଅପରାହ୍ଣ ସାଢ଼େ ଗୋଟା ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଗୁଜରାଟର ଭାବନଗରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ସେଠାରୁ ସେ ଉନା, ଡିୟୁ, ଜାଫରାବାଦ ଏବଂ ମହୁଆ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ବିମାନରେ ପରିଦର୍ଶନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Undertook an aerial survey over parts of Gujarat and Diu to assess the situation in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. Central Government is working closely with all the states affected by the cyclone. pic.twitter.com/wGgM6sl8Ln

