ମୋଦୀ ପରଖିଲେ ‘ତାଉକ୍ତେ’ ପରର ପରିସ୍ଥିତି

-
World
164,970,260
WorldConfirmed: 164,970,260Active: 16,375,540Recovered: 145,173,804Death: 3,420,916
-
USA
33,774,945
USAConfirmed: 33,774,945Active: 5,920,288Recovered: 27,253,327Death: 601,330
-
India
25,496,330
IndiaConfirmed: 25,496,330Active: 3,226,691Recovered: 21,986,363Death: 283,276
-
Brazil
15,735,485
BrazilConfirmed: 15,735,485Active: 1,048,497Recovered: 14,247,609Death: 439,379
-
Turkey
5,139,485
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,139,485Active: 123,054Recovered: 4,971,245Death: 45,186
-
Russia
4,965,676
RussiaConfirmed: 4,965,676Active: 266,924Recovered: 4,581,787Death: 116,965
-
UK
4,450,392
UKConfirmed: 4,450,392Active: 40,754Recovered: 4,281,947Death: 127,691
-
Italy
4,167,025
ItalyConfirmed: 4,167,025Active: 315,308Recovered: 3,727,220Death: 124,497
-
Germany
3,615,896
GermanyConfirmed: 3,615,896Active: 188,348Recovered: 3,340,400Death: 87,148
-
Pakistan
886,184
PakistanConfirmed: 886,184Active: 66,377Recovered: 799,951Death: 19,856
-
China
90,908
ChinaConfirmed: 90,908Active: 296Recovered: 85,976Death: 4,636
ଭାବନଗର: ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ବୁଧବାର ଗୁଜରାଟ ଏବଂ ଡିୟୁ ଗସ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆରବ ସାଗରରୁ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଥିବା ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ତାଉକ୍ତେ’ ଯୋଗୁଁ ହୋଇଥିବା କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ସମେତ ବାତ୍ୟା ପରର ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦୀ ।
ବୁଧବାର ଅପରାହ୍ଣ ସାଢ଼େ ଗୋଟା ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଗୁଜରାଟର ଭାବନଗରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ସେଠାରୁ ସେ ଉନା, ଡିୟୁ, ଜାଫରାବାଦ ଏବଂ ମହୁଆ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ବିମାନରେ ପରିଦର୍ଶନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
Undertook an aerial survey over parts of Gujarat and Diu to assess the situation in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. Central Government is working closely with all the states affected by the cyclone. pic.twitter.com/wGgM6sl8Ln
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2021
ସେଠାରୁ ଫେରିବା ପରେ ଅହମ୍ମଦାବାଦରେ ଏକ ସମୀକ୍ଷା ବୈଠକ କରିବେ । ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ତାଉକ୍ତେ’ ଯୋଗୁଁ କେବଳ ଗୁଜରାଟରେ ୧୩ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବାବେଳେ ଅନେକ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଓ ଝଡ଼ ଯୋଗୁଁ ବ୍ୟାପକ କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ଘଟିଛି ।