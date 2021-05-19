ମୋଦୀ ପରଖିଲେ ‘ତାଉକ୍ତେ’ ପରର ପରିସ୍ଥିତି

ବୁଲି ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କଲେ ଗୁଜରାଟର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନ

By Santosh Panda
Modi arrived at Gujrat to revew after cyclone situation
ଭାବନଗର: ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ବୁଧବାର ଗୁଜରାଟ ଏବଂ ଡିୟୁ ଗସ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆରବ ସାଗରରୁ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଥିବା ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ତାଉକ୍ତେ’ ଯୋଗୁଁ ହୋଇଥିବା କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ସମେତ ବାତ୍ୟା ପରର ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦୀ ।

ବୁଧବାର ଅପରାହ୍ଣ ସାଢ଼େ ଗୋଟା ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଗୁଜରାଟର ଭାବନଗରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ସେଠାରୁ ସେ ଉନା, ଡିୟୁ, ଜାଫରାବାଦ ଏବଂ ମହୁଆ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ବିମାନରେ ପରିଦର୍ଶନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ସେଠାରୁ ଫେରିବା ପରେ ଅହମ୍ମଦାବାଦରେ ଏକ ସମୀକ୍ଷା ବୈଠକ କରିବେ । ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ତାଉକ୍ତେ’ ଯୋଗୁଁ କେବଳ ଗୁଜରାଟରେ ୧୩ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବାବେଳେ ଅନେକ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଓ ଝଡ଼ ଯୋଗୁଁ ବ୍ୟାପକ କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ଘଟିଛି ।

