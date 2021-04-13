PM pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Victims

-
World
137,322,644
WorldConfirmed: 137,322,644Active: 23,840,561Recovered: 110,521,058Death: 2,961,025
-
USA
31,990,143
USAConfirmed: 31,990,143Active: 6,852,989Recovered: 24,560,856Death: 576,298
-
India
13,689,453
IndiaConfirmed: 13,689,453Active: 1,264,667Recovered: 12,253,697Death: 171,089
-
Brazil
13,521,409
BrazilConfirmed: 13,521,409Active: 1,209,310Recovered: 11,957,068Death: 355,031
-
Russia
4,657,883
RussiaConfirmed: 4,657,883Active: 272,506Recovered: 4,281,776Death: 103,601
-
UK
4,373,343
UKConfirmed: 4,373,343Active: 264,431Recovered: 3,981,812Death: 127,100
-
Turkey
3,903,573
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,903,573Active: 496,762Recovered: 3,372,629Death: 34,182
-
Italy
3,779,594
ItalyConfirmed: 3,779,594Active: 524,417Recovered: 3,140,565Death: 114,612
-
Germany
3,021,064
GermanyConfirmed: 3,021,064Active: 241,754Recovered: 2,700,200Death: 79,110
-
Pakistan
729,920
PakistanConfirmed: 729,920Active: 76,034Recovered: 638,267Death: 15,619
-
China
90,435
ChinaConfirmed: 90,435Active: 293Recovered: 85,506Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 13/2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said their courage, heroism and sacrifice give strength to every Indian.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism, and sacrifice give strength to every Indian.”