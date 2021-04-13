PM pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Victims

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
New Delhi, 13/2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said their courage, heroism and sacrifice give strength to every Indian.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism, and sacrifice give strength to every Indian.”

