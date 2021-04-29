PM reviews Army’s preparedness & initiatives for Covid management

COVID-19 Updates World 150,292,993 World Confirmed: 150,292,993 Active: 18,760,088 Recovered: 128,366,953 Death: 3,165,952

New Delhi, April 29: Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

They discussed various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in Covid management.

General MM Naravane informed the PM that the medical staff of the Army is being made available to various state governments. He also briefed the PM that Army is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country.

General MM Naravane apprised the PM that Army is opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible. He also added that citizens can approach their nearest army hospitals.

General MM Naravane informed the PM that the Army is helping with manpower for imported Oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialized skills are required to manage them.