ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବବର୍ଷର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୪ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆଜି ହେଉଛି ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବବର୍ଷ ତଥା ପଣା ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଚାରିକୋଟି ଓଡ଼ିଆଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବବର୍ଷ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ, ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବବର୍ଷରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଓଡ଼ିଆର ମନସ୍କାମନା ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ହେଉ । ଏହା ସେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ନବବର୍ଷ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ଆଜି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Happy Odia New Year! pic.twitter.com/PPjo1smM8e
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021