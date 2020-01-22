POCO F1 start rolling out android 10 update

New Delhi, 22/1: The best selling phone of the year 2019, Poco F1 started rolling Android 10Updates for its users. POCO now is separated from Xiaomi and started out as a new individual brand. Previously Xiaomi is treated as the flagship brand of Xiaomi. The update is based on MIUI 11, which came out a few months ago on the F1.

POCO F1 is loved by the users and everybody is looking forward to the new phone under this brand. It seems that the wait is over as POCO announced it will launch its new phone very soon.