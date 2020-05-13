POCO F2 Pro launched.. Know the Specs..

After having tremendous success in POCO F1 and POCO X2, emerging smartphone brand POCO has launched its newest flagship killer POCO F2 Pro.

POCO F2 pro features an all-screen 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display (with 2400×1080 pixels), an in-screen fingerprint scanner, support for 5G, quad-core rear camera setup and a pop-up front camera that quietly tucks away when not in use. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered with Qualcomm’s flagship octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with Adreno 650GPU.

The smartphone comes in two variants: one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage that is priced at €499 (roughly $540), and the other that features 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage that costs €599 (roughly $650).