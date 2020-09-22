POCO X3 launched in India , Know the price

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Popular smartphone making company POCO has launched its new mid-range smartphone POCO  X3. POCO X3 includes a 120Hz display. It is powered by World’s first Snapdragon 732G SoC. There is a 6.67-inch display that’s capable of churning out Full HD+ resolution. Poco X3 gets a quad-camera setup on the back. The camera comprises of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.9 aperture along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. Along with that, there are also 2-megapixel dual cameras for depth and macro shots.

The Price of POCOI X3 starts at RS 16,999 for 6GB and 64GB storage variants.

