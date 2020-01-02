Portfolio allocation to ministers by Thursday evening: Ajit Pawar

Maharastra,2/1: Suspense over the portfolio distribution is likely to end today. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the allocation of portfolios to newly-inducted ministers will be done by Thursday evening.

36 ministers, including both Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks, took oath on December 30.

Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as deputy of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said. “I had said yesterday also that things are clear as far as portfolio distribution to ministers is concerned, by the end of today, allocation of portfolios will be done,”