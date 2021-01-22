Pratik Gandhi begins filming of his upcoming Movie Atithi Bhooto Bhava

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 22/1: Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi, has started filming his next film Atithi Bhooto Bhava co-starring Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal. The shoot began in  Mathura recently.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his official Twitter account.

The film is directed by Hardik Gajjat and produced by Hardik Gajjar Films, Backbencher Pictures, and is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada.

 

 


