Pratik Gandhi begins filming of his upcoming Movie Atithi Bhooto Bhava

Mumbai, 22/1: Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi, has started filming his next film Atithi Bhooto Bhava co-starring Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal. The shoot began in Mathura recently.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his official Twitter account.

JACKIE SHROFF – PRATIK GANDHI… #JackieShroff, #PratikGandhi [#Scam1992] and #SharminSegal to star in #AtithiBhootoBhava… Shoot begins in #Mathura today… Directed by Hardik Gajjar… Produced by Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures… Dr Jayantilal Gada presentation. pic.twitter.com/fZOYAuKF2v — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2021

The film is directed by Hardik Gajjat and produced by Hardik Gajjar Films, Backbencher Pictures, and is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada.