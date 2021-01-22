Another Minister leaves Mamata Banerjee Cabinet. Know the details!

-
World
98,135,921
WorldConfirmed: 98,135,921Active: 25,486,025Recovered: 70,548,337Death: 2,101,559
-
USA
25,196,086
USAConfirmed: 25,196,086Active: 9,674,810Recovered: 15,100,991Death: 420,285
-
India
10,626,200
IndiaConfirmed: 10,626,200Active: 189,425Recovered: 10,283,708Death: 153,067
-
Brazil
8,699,814
BrazilConfirmed: 8,699,814Active: 904,845Recovered: 7,580,741Death: 214,228
-
Russia
3,655,839
RussiaConfirmed: 3,655,839Active: 533,789Recovered: 3,054,218Death: 67,832
-
UK
3,543,646
UKConfirmed: 3,543,646Active: 1,862,359Recovered: 1,586,707Death: 94,580
-
Italy
2,428,221
ItalyConfirmed: 2,428,221Active: 516,568Recovered: 1,827,451Death: 84,202
-
Turkey
2,412,505
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,412,505Active: 97,833Recovered: 2,290,032Death: 24,640
-
Germany
2,108,895
GermanyConfirmed: 2,108,895Active: 277,544Recovered: 1,780,200Death: 51,151
-
Pakistan
528,891
PakistanConfirmed: 528,891Active: 34,916Recovered: 482,771Death: 11,204
-
China
88,804
ChinaConfirmed: 88,804Active: 1,674Recovered: 82,495Death: 4,635
Kolkata, 22/1: Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee became the latest Minister to resign from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government.
Banerjee’s Resignation letter read, “It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity.”
In a Facebook post shared by Rajib Banerjee, he wrote “I have considered each one of you as my extended family, and your support has always motivated me to go the extra mile and be at your service in a better way possible, hence I am announcing my formal resignation on this platform and have informed the concerned authority as well.”