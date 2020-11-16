Pre-Exam Training may be held online for SBI PO Exam

New Delhi, 16/11: The State Bank of India (SBI) has notified on its official website that it may conduct the pre-exam training for the Probationary Officer selection exam, 2020. The bank has decided this keeping in view of the ongoing pandemic. Usually, candidates from the SC, ST, and minority communities are the ones who receive the pre-exam training for banking exams which are conducted by the State Bank of India(SBI), the Reserve Bank of India(RBI), and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS).

The candidates have to give their consent for the pre-exam training in the application form. The training is usually imparted in centres in selected cities. Keeping in view of the pandemic, the SBI has said that the pre-training for the PO will depend on feasibility, and it might be held via online or through physical classes.

According to the official schedule of the SBI PO selection, the pre-exam training will be held in the third-fourth week of December 2020 and the concerned students will be issued their admit cards by SBI in the second week of December 2020. The online exam for SBI PO selection will begin on December 31, 2020. The preliminary exam will be held on 31 December 2020 and January 2, 4, and 5, 2021. The main exam will be held on 29 January 2021.