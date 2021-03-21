President Kovind Inaugurates IGH Super speciality Hospital in Rourkela

COVID-19 Updates World 123,543,550 World Confirmed: 123,543,550 Active: 21,293,764 Recovered: 99,526,121 Death: 2,723,665

USA 30,482,127 USA Confirmed: 30,482,127 Active: 7,243,639 Recovered: 22,683,617 Death: 554,871

Brazil 11,950,459 Brazil Confirmed: 11,950,459 Active: 1,238,210 Recovered: 10,419,393 Death: 292,856

India 11,599,130 India Confirmed: 11,599,130 Active: 309,052 Recovered: 11,130,288 Death: 159,790

Russia 4,456,869 Russia Confirmed: 4,456,869 Active: 292,444 Recovered: 4,069,395 Death: 95,030

UK 4,291,271 UK Confirmed: 4,291,271 Active: 514,923 Recovered: 3,650,226 Death: 126,122

Italy 3,356,331 Italy Confirmed: 3,356,331 Active: 565,453 Recovered: 2,686,236 Death: 104,642

Turkey 2,992,694 Turkey Confirmed: 2,992,694 Active: 155,163 Recovered: 2,807,572 Death: 29,959

Germany 2,658,851 Germany Confirmed: 2,658,851 Active: 168,455 Recovered: 2,415,200 Death: 75,196

Pakistan 626,802 Pakistan Confirmed: 626,802 Active: 31,107 Recovered: 581,852 Death: 13,843

China 90,099 China Confirmed: 90,099 Active: 165 Recovered: 85,298 Death: 4,636

Rourkela, 21/3: President Ram Nath Kovind has inaugurated the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) Super Speciality Hospital in Rourkela.

President Ramnath Kovind inaugurated a 200-bed state-of-the-art hospital on behalf of the nation. Sundergarh MP Joel Oram, Sail Chairman Soma Mandal and other senior officials were present at the event.