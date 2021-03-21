President Kovind Inaugurates IGH Super speciality Hospital in Rourkela

-
Rourkela, 21/3: President Ram Nath Kovind has inaugurated the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) Super Speciality Hospital in Rourkela.
President Ramnath Kovind inaugurated a 200-bed state-of-the-art hospital on behalf of the nation. Sundergarh MP Joel Oram, Sail Chairman Soma Mandal and other senior officials were present at the event.
LIVE: President Kovind inaugurates a Super Specialty Hospital in the Rourkela Steel Plant. https://t.co/HRYYz8bMB9
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2021