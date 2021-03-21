President Ram Nath Kovind attends Convocation ceremony of NIT , Rourkela

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Rourkela, 21/3: In a recent development, President Ram Nath Kovind along with governer Ganeshi Lal and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 18th annual convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology Rourkela. State  Health Minister Naba Kisore Das and Sundergarh MP Jual Oram also attended the occasion.

President Kovind will also inaugurate a Super Speciality Hospital In Rourkela Steel Plant.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
