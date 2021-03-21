President Ram Nath Kovind attends Convocation ceremony of NIT , Rourkela

-
World
123,438,047
WorldConfirmed: 123,438,047Active: 21,287,714Recovered: 99,428,222Death: 2,722,111
-
USA
30,482,127
USAConfirmed: 30,482,127Active: 7,243,639Recovered: 22,683,617Death: 554,871
-
Brazil
11,950,459
BrazilConfirmed: 11,950,459Active: 1,238,210Recovered: 10,419,393Death: 292,856
-
India
11,599,130
IndiaConfirmed: 11,599,130Active: 309,052Recovered: 11,130,288Death: 159,790
-
Russia
4,447,570
RussiaConfirmed: 4,447,570Active: 292,259Recovered: 4,060,652Death: 94,659
-
UK
4,291,271
UKConfirmed: 4,291,271Active: 514,923Recovered: 3,650,226Death: 126,122
-
Italy
3,356,331
ItalyConfirmed: 3,356,331Active: 565,453Recovered: 2,686,236Death: 104,642
-
Turkey
2,992,694
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,992,694Active: 155,163Recovered: 2,807,572Death: 29,959
-
Germany
2,658,851
GermanyConfirmed: 2,658,851Active: 173,955Recovered: 2,409,700Death: 75,196
-
Pakistan
626,802
PakistanConfirmed: 626,802Active: 31,107Recovered: 581,852Death: 13,843
-
China
90,099
ChinaConfirmed: 90,099Active: 165Recovered: 85,298Death: 4,636
Rourkela, 21/3: In a recent development, President Ram Nath Kovind along with governer Ganeshi Lal and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 18th annual convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology Rourkela. State Health Minister Naba Kisore Das and Sundergarh MP Jual Oram also attended the occasion.
President Kovind will also inaugurate a Super Speciality Hospital In Rourkela Steel Plant.