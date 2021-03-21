President Ram Nath Kovind attends Convocation ceremony of NIT , Rourkela

COVID-19 Updates World 123,438,047 World Confirmed: 123,438,047 Active: 21,287,714 Recovered: 99,428,222 Death: 2,722,111

USA 30,482,127 USA Confirmed: 30,482,127 Active: 7,243,639 Recovered: 22,683,617 Death: 554,871

Brazil 11,950,459 Brazil Confirmed: 11,950,459 Active: 1,238,210 Recovered: 10,419,393 Death: 292,856

India 11,599,130 India Confirmed: 11,599,130 Active: 309,052 Recovered: 11,130,288 Death: 159,790

Russia 4,447,570 Russia Confirmed: 4,447,570 Active: 292,259 Recovered: 4,060,652 Death: 94,659

UK 4,291,271 UK Confirmed: 4,291,271 Active: 514,923 Recovered: 3,650,226 Death: 126,122

Italy 3,356,331 Italy Confirmed: 3,356,331 Active: 565,453 Recovered: 2,686,236 Death: 104,642

Turkey 2,992,694 Turkey Confirmed: 2,992,694 Active: 155,163 Recovered: 2,807,572 Death: 29,959

Germany 2,658,851 Germany Confirmed: 2,658,851 Active: 173,955 Recovered: 2,409,700 Death: 75,196

Pakistan 626,802 Pakistan Confirmed: 626,802 Active: 31,107 Recovered: 581,852 Death: 13,843

China 90,099 China Confirmed: 90,099 Active: 165 Recovered: 85,298 Death: 4,636

Rourkela, 21/3: In a recent development, President Ram Nath Kovind along with governer Ganeshi Lal and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 18th annual convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology Rourkela. State Health Minister Naba Kisore Das and Sundergarh MP Jual Oram also attended the occasion.

President Kovind will also inaugurate a Super Speciality Hospital In Rourkela Steel Plant.