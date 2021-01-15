President Ram Nath Kovind donates Rs 5 Lakh for Ram Mandir

-
World
93,640,296
WorldConfirmed: 93,640,296Active: 24,692,695Recovered: 66,942,617Death: 2,004,984
-
USA
23,848,410
USAConfirmed: 23,848,410Active: 9,338,297Recovered: 14,112,119Death: 397,994
-
India
10,528,508
IndiaConfirmed: 10,528,508Active: 213,816Recovered: 10,162,738Death: 151,954
-
Brazil
8,326,115
BrazilConfirmed: 8,326,115Active: 779,252Recovered: 7,339,703Death: 207,160
-
Russia
3,520,531
RussiaConfirmed: 3,520,531Active: 546,356Recovered: 2,909,680Death: 64,495
-
UK
3,260,258
UKConfirmed: 3,260,258Active: 1,767,276Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 86,015
-
Turkey
2,364,801
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,364,801Active: 104,368Recovered: 2,236,938Death: 23,495
-
Italy
2,336,279
ItalyConfirmed: 2,336,279Active: 561,380Recovered: 1,694,051Death: 80,848
-
Germany
2,004,011
GermanyConfirmed: 2,004,011Active: 317,319Recovered: 1,641,200Death: 45,492
-
Pakistan
514,338
PakistanConfirmed: 514,338Active: 34,169Recovered: 469,306Death: 10,863
-
China
87,988
ChinaConfirmed: 87,988Active: 1,001Recovered: 82,352Death: 4,635
New Delhi, 15/1: Indian President Ram Nath Kovind today donated Rs. Five lakh and one hundred towards the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. A trust has been set-up to look after the nationwide donation drive that begins today.
Co-president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj met President Kovind. He was joined by VHP working president Alok Kumar and temple construction committee’s chief Nripendra Mishra, and RSS leader Kulbhushan Ahuja.
“He is the first citizen of the country so we went to him to initiate this drive. He donated a sum of ₹ 5,00,100,” VHP’s Kumar said.