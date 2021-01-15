President Ram Nath Kovind donates Rs 5 Lakh for Ram Mandir

COVID-19 Updates World 93,640,296 World Confirmed: 93,640,296 Active: 24,692,695 Recovered: 66,942,617 Death: 2,004,984

USA 23,848,410 USA Confirmed: 23,848,410 Active: 9,338,297 Recovered: 14,112,119 Death: 397,994

India 10,528,508 India Confirmed: 10,528,508 Active: 213,816 Recovered: 10,162,738 Death: 151,954

Brazil 8,326,115 Brazil Confirmed: 8,326,115 Active: 779,252 Recovered: 7,339,703 Death: 207,160

Russia 3,520,531 Russia Confirmed: 3,520,531 Active: 546,356 Recovered: 2,909,680 Death: 64,495

UK 3,260,258 UK Confirmed: 3,260,258 Active: 1,767,276 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 86,015

Turkey 2,364,801 Turkey Confirmed: 2,364,801 Active: 104,368 Recovered: 2,236,938 Death: 23,495

Italy 2,336,279 Italy Confirmed: 2,336,279 Active: 561,380 Recovered: 1,694,051 Death: 80,848

Germany 2,004,011 Germany Confirmed: 2,004,011 Active: 317,319 Recovered: 1,641,200 Death: 45,492

Pakistan 514,338 Pakistan Confirmed: 514,338 Active: 34,169 Recovered: 469,306 Death: 10,863

China 87,988 China Confirmed: 87,988 Active: 1,001 Recovered: 82,352 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 15/1: Indian President Ram Nath Kovind today donated Rs. Five lakh and one hundred towards the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. A trust has been set-up to look after the nationwide donation drive that begins today.

Co-president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj met President Kovind. He was joined by VHP working president Alok Kumar and temple construction committee’s chief Nripendra Mishra, and RSS leader Kulbhushan Ahuja.

“He is the first citizen of the country so we went to him to initiate this drive. He donated a sum of ₹ 5,00,100,” VHP’s Kumar said.