New Delhi, 28/10: In a major development, President Ram Nath Kovind has suspended Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Tyagi with immediate effect.

He was accused of administrative lapses. “The President of India in his capacity as Visitor of the University, on consideration of facts and material available on record, has ordered to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of dereliction of duties and lack of commitment and devotion to duty against him,” a government statement said.