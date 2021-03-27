President Ram Nath Kovind’s health condition improved

COVID-19 Updates World 126,841,900 World Confirmed: 126,841,900 Active: 21,796,323 Recovered: 102,263,475 Death: 2,782,102

USA 30,853,032 USA Confirmed: 30,853,032 Active: 7,016,622 Recovered: 23,275,268 Death: 561,142

Brazil 12,407,323 Brazil Confirmed: 12,407,323 Active: 1,275,902 Recovered: 10,824,095 Death: 307,326

India 11,908,910 India Confirmed: 11,908,910 Active: 452,612 Recovered: 11,295,023 Death: 161,275

Russia 4,510,744 Russia Confirmed: 4,510,744 Active: 282,842 Recovered: 4,130,498 Death: 97,404

UK 4,325,315 UK Confirmed: 4,325,315 Active: 430,366 Recovered: 3,768,434 Death: 126,515

Italy 3,488,619 Italy Confirmed: 3,488,619 Active: 566,711 Recovered: 2,814,652 Death: 107,256

Turkey 3,149,094 Turkey Confirmed: 3,149,094 Active: 197,285 Recovered: 2,921,037 Death: 30,772

Germany 2,754,002 Germany Confirmed: 2,754,002 Active: 200,199 Recovered: 2,477,500 Death: 76,303

Pakistan 649,824 Pakistan Confirmed: 649,824 Active: 42,384 Recovered: 593,282 Death: 14,158

China 90,159 China Confirmed: 90,159 Active: 161 Recovered: 85,362 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 27/3:President Ram Nath Kovind’s health condition is stable and he has been referred to AIIMS for further investigation. The Army Research and Referral Hospital gave this information on Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind was brought to the Army Research and Referral Hospital for a health check-up on Friday morning after a chest problem.

The medical bulletin of the hospital states that ‘President Mr. Ramnath Kovind’s condition is stable. He has been referred to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) for further investigation.