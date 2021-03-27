President Ram Nath Kovind’s health condition improved

-
New Delhi, 27/3:President Ram Nath Kovind’s health condition is stable and he has been referred to AIIMS for further investigation. The Army Research and Referral Hospital gave this information on Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind was brought to the Army Research and Referral Hospital for a health check-up on Friday morning after a chest problem.
The medical bulletin of the hospital states that ‘President Mr. Ramnath Kovind’s condition is stable. He has been referred to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) for further investigation.