Priests of Ram Janmabhoomi, Pradeep Das found Corona positive before the Bhoomi Pujan, 16 policemen also infected.

In big news from Ayodhya, Coronavirus has created panic among the people amidst the arrangements of Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir. The latest news is that Priest Pradeep Das, the priest of Ram Janmabhoomi has become Corona positive. He is a disciple of the head priest Acharya Satyendra Das. Pradeep Das also worships Ram Janmabhoomi along with Satyendra Das.

16 policemen engaged in the protection of Ram Janmabhoomi have also been found to be Corona positive.