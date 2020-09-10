Prithvi Shaw Dating Indian Actress?

For years, the world of cricketers and glamor has an old bond. Till now, many players in the cricket world have lost their hearts to the film industry’s beauties and have also established their homes. From Sharmila Tagore-Nawab Pataudi to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, many such examples are in front of us. At the same time, now it seems that another pair’s name is going to be included in this list.

Here we are talking about the great batsman of Team India Prithvi Shaw who is going to hold the post of the opener on behalf of Delhi Capitals in IPL. According to the news, Prithvi is dating an actress.

Let me tell you that recently, some such comments are coming to Prithvi Shaw’s official Instagram account, which is being speculated that he is dating actress Prachi Singh.