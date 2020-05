Private Liquor Shop open in this state today ..but with strange rule. Know the details

Lockdown has a severe impact on our economy. To boost the state’s economy, the Delhi government has decided to allow the private liquor shops to open from today.

The Excise Department had issued an order on Friday allowing 66 private liquor shops (L-7 and L-9) to open. These private liquor shops will remain open from 9 am to 6.30 pm on an odd-even basis. According to the excise department, police will guard and ensure that social distancing is strictly maintained.