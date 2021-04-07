ଘରୋଇ ସଂସ୍ଥା ଓ ଅଫିସରେ ଟୀକାକରଣ ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରୁ ମିଳିଲା ଅନୁମତି

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର  ୭ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଘରୋଇ ସଂସ୍ଥା ଓ ଅଫିସରେ ଟୀକାକରଣ ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରୁ ମିଳିଲା ଅନୁମତି । ୧୦୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଜଣ ଥିଲେ ଟୀକା ନେବା ପାଇଁ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯିବ । ଏନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ସଚିବ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ଚିଠି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି । ଘରୋଇ ସଂସ୍ଥା କର୍ତ୍ତୃପକ୍ଷ ଟୀକାଦାନ ଲାଗି ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ରହିବା ପାଇଁ ଚିଠିରେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ ମଧ୍ୟ ରହିଛି । ଏହି ଟୀକାକରଣ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୧୧ ତାରିଖରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରାଯିବ ।

