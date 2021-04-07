-
World
133,240,439
WorldConfirmed: 133,240,439Active: 22,924,900Recovered: 107,425,457Death: 2,890,082
-
USA
31,563,578
USAConfirmed: 31,563,578Active: 6,870,726Recovered: 24,122,562Death: 570,290
-
Brazil
13,106,058
BrazilConfirmed: 13,106,058Active: 1,209,910Recovered: 11,558,784Death: 337,364
-
India
12,823,468
IndiaConfirmed: 12,823,468Active: 857,850Recovered: 11,799,306Death: 166,312
-
Russia
4,606,162
RussiaConfirmed: 4,606,162Active: 275,202Recovered: 4,229,480Death: 101,480
-
UK
4,364,529
UKConfirmed: 4,364,529Active: 315,384Recovered: 3,922,263Death: 126,882
-
Italy
3,686,707
ItalyConfirmed: 3,686,707Active: 555,705Recovered: 3,019,255Death: 111,747
-
Turkey
3,579,185
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,579,185Active: 387,043Recovered: 3,159,475Death: 32,667
-
Germany
2,914,522
GermanyConfirmed: 2,914,522Active: 222,110Recovered: 2,614,500Death: 77,912
-
Pakistan
700,188
PakistanConfirmed: 700,188Active: 64,373Recovered: 620,789Death: 15,026
-
China
90,341
ChinaConfirmed: 90,341Active: 248Recovered: 85,457Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ୭ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଘରୋଇ ସଂସ୍ଥା ଓ ଅଫିସରେ ଟୀକାକରଣ ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରୁ ମିଳିଲା ଅନୁମତି । ୧୦୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଜଣ ଥିଲେ ଟୀକା ନେବା ପାଇଁ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯିବ । ଏନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ସଚିବ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ଚିଠି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି । ଘରୋଇ ସଂସ୍ଥା କର୍ତ୍ତୃପକ୍ଷ ଟୀକାଦାନ ଲାଗି ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ରହିବା ପାଇଁ ଚିଠିରେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ ମଧ୍ୟ ରହିଛି । ଏହି ଟୀକାକରଣ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୧୧ ତାରିଖରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରାଯିବ ।