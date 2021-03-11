Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to announce Oscar Nominations for 2021

COVID-19 Updates World 118,663,021 World Confirmed: 118,663,021 Active: 21,759,686 Recovered: 94,270,748 Death: 2,632,587

Mumbai, 11/3: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be jointly announcing the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday (March 15). The couple took to their social media handles to announce the news.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make appearances in the video they shared on social media. The video begins with Priyanka asking her fans and followers, “Tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations”.

“Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19 AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars (sic),” Priyanka wrote sharing the video.

Nick also shared the same video on Instagram and wrote, “So excited to announce that @priyankachopra and I will be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19 AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars (sic).”