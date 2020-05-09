Priyanka Chopra is the most searched Indian actress

A recent study found that Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra has been searched the most on Google. This is stated in a report by the SEMrush study. According to the report, Priyanka has been searched 3.9 million times. She is at the top of the list, followed by Bollywood actress Sunny Leone. Sunny is said to be doing more searches on Google after he intoxicated the audience with her bold look. This time, she has been searched for 3.1 million times. Similarly, Katrina Kaif occupied the third spot. She has been searched 1.9 million times by Google viewers. Judging by the actor, Salman Khan has been searched on Google for the most 21 lakh times. Then there is Bollywood hero Hrithik Roshan. He has been searched 1.3 million times on Google.