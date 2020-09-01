Priyanka Gandhi attacked Modi government over SSC and railways exam

Congress is already attacking on the Modi government over the falling economy and the border dispute with China. Now Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surajwala have attacked the Modi government for delaying the result of SSC and Railway exams. Attacking the central government, Priyanka said that the results of many examinations have been withheld by the SSC and Railways for years. Till when will the government test the patience of the youth. The youth need a job, not a speech.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted