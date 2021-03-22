Protect Your Skin from harmful colours on this Holi, with these simple ways. Find out more!

FeaturedHealth and Lifestyle
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 123,982,506
    World
    Confirmed: 123,982,506
    Active: 21,353,985
    Recovered: 99,899,029
    Death: 2,729,492
  • USA 30,525,546
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,525,546
    Active: 7,215,870
    Recovered: 22,754,337
    Death: 555,339
  • Brazil 11,998,233
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,998,233
    Active: 1,254,185
    Recovered: 10,449,933
    Death: 294,115
  • India 11,652,933
    India
    Confirmed: 11,652,933
    Active: 338,711
    Recovered: 11,154,179
    Death: 160,043
  • Russia 4,466,153
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,466,153
    Active: 293,577
    Recovered: 4,077,185
    Death: 95,391
  • UK 4,296,583
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,296,583
    Active: 497,217
    Recovered: 3,673,211
    Death: 126,155
  • Italy 3,376,376
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,376,376
    Active: 571,672
    Recovered: 2,699,762
    Death: 104,942
  • Turkey 3,013,122
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,013,122
    Active: 157,874
    Recovered: 2,825,187
    Death: 30,061
  • Germany 2,671,907
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,671,907
    Active: 173,202
    Recovered: 2,423,400
    Death: 75,305
  • Pakistan 630,471
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 630,471
    Active: 33,070
    Recovered: 583,538
    Death: 13,863
  • China 90,106
    China
    Confirmed: 90,106
    Active: 161
    Recovered: 85,309
    Death: 4,636

Playing with colors on Holi is natural, but colors with chemicals can damage your skin badly. In this case, it is very important to take care of the skin. If not taken care of, it becomes lifeless and dry. Before playing Holi, you can follow some simple tips which will protect the skin with chemical added color. So those 5 tips are –

1. Massage the skin thoroughly with oil on the skin one day before Holi. You can use coconut, almond, or olive oil. Even after playing Holi in the morning, massage the skin well with oil. So that the firm color does not stick to the skin.

2. If you have an itching problem with the color, then immediately apply coconut oil. If it does not get relief, then put 1 teaspoon of vinegar in 1 mug of water and apply it on the skin. If there is no effect on the skin, then you must contact the doctor.

3. If you do not like oil, you can also apply sunscreen. Apply sunscreen with 20 SPF. However, if the skin is drier, you can apply moisturizer sometime after sunscreen.

4. The skin becomes very dry after playing with colors, which causes scratching and itching. In such a situation, immediately mix lemon in the cream and apply. You will get relief immediately. In addition, the skin will also get relief from the irritation in the skin.

5. When skin is dry after playing the color, you can also massage by adding honey and turmeric to the curd. After 15 minutes wash the face with cold water. Your skin will become very soft.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.