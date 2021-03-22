Protect Your Skin from harmful colours on this Holi, with these simple ways. Find out more!

Playing with colors on Holi is natural, but colors with chemicals can damage your skin badly. In this case, it is very important to take care of the skin. If not taken care of, it becomes lifeless and dry. Before playing Holi, you can follow some simple tips which will protect the skin with chemical added color. So those 5 tips are –

1. Massage the skin thoroughly with oil on the skin one day before Holi. You can use coconut, almond, or olive oil. Even after playing Holi in the morning, massage the skin well with oil. So that the firm color does not stick to the skin.

2. If you have an itching problem with the color, then immediately apply coconut oil. If it does not get relief, then put 1 teaspoon of vinegar in 1 mug of water and apply it on the skin. If there is no effect on the skin, then you must contact the doctor.

3. If you do not like oil, you can also apply sunscreen. Apply sunscreen with 20 SPF. However, if the skin is drier, you can apply moisturizer sometime after sunscreen.

4. The skin becomes very dry after playing with colors, which causes scratching and itching. In such a situation, immediately mix lemon in the cream and apply. You will get relief immediately. In addition, the skin will also get relief from the irritation in the skin.

5. When skin is dry after playing the color, you can also massage by adding honey and turmeric to the curd. After 15 minutes wash the face with cold water. Your skin will become very soft.