Puducherry Lieutenant Governor says Floor Test to take place on Monday

COVID-19 Updates World 110,537,847 World Confirmed: 110,537,847 Active: 22,665,168 Recovered: 85,429,534 Death: 2,443,145

USA 28,454,533 USA Confirmed: 28,454,533 Active: 9,353,693 Recovered: 18,598,285 Death: 502,555

India 10,950,201 India Confirmed: 10,950,201 Active: 137,318 Recovered: 10,656,845 Death: 156,038

Brazil 9,979,276 Brazil Confirmed: 9,979,276 Active: 786,648 Recovered: 8,950,450 Death: 242,178

Russia 4,125,598 Russia Confirmed: 4,125,598 Active: 382,360 Recovered: 3,661,312 Death: 81,926

UK 4,071,185 UK Confirmed: 4,071,185 Active: 1,669,549 Recovered: 2,282,703 Death: 118,933

Italy 2,751,657 Italy Confirmed: 2,751,657 Active: 388,864 Recovered: 2,268,253 Death: 94,540

Turkey 2,609,359 Turkey Confirmed: 2,609,359 Active: 84,788 Recovered: 2,496,833 Death: 27,738

Germany 2,364,438 Germany Confirmed: 2,364,438 Active: 131,391 Recovered: 2,165,900 Death: 67,147

Pakistan 567,261 Pakistan Confirmed: 567,261 Active: 24,176 Recovered: 530,597 Death: 12,488

China 89,806 China Confirmed: 89,806 Active: 520 Recovered: 84,650 Death: 4,636

Puducherry, 18/2: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said Congress will face a floor test on Monday. Soundararajan took oath as the new LG on Thursday.

Within few months of the election the Congress government in Puducherry has lost four MLAs and is facing a mini crisis. Though Chief Minister V Narayanasamy insists that two of those resignations are yet to be accepted.

Ms Soundararajan, who took charge as Lieutenant Governor yesterday after Kiran Bedi’s sudden removal, said a floor test was needed to ascertain whether the Congress government enjoys a majority. The vote will take place by 5 pm on Monday.