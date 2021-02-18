Puducherry Lieutenant Governor says Floor Test to take place on Monday

-
Puducherry, 18/2: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said Congress will face a floor test on Monday. Soundararajan took oath as the new LG on Thursday.
Within few months of the election the Congress government in Puducherry has lost four MLAs and is facing a mini crisis. Though Chief Minister V Narayanasamy insists that two of those resignations are yet to be accepted.
Ms Soundararajan, who took charge as Lieutenant Governor yesterday after Kiran Bedi’s sudden removal, said a floor test was needed to ascertain whether the Congress government enjoys a majority. The vote will take place by 5 pm on Monday.