ABCD movie fame dancer and choreographer Punit Pathak got engaged to his long time girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh. Punit is also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

He shared the images of their engagement and wrote, “To the beginning of ALWAYS! I sixth sense you @nidhimoonysingh” The couple looked gorgeous in the pictures as they flaunt their infectious smiles.”