Punjab Kings Won By 4 runs

Sports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Latest Ipl News
Pbks Wins
A nerve-wrecking contest finally comes to an end as Punjab Kings restrict Rajasthan Royals to 217/7 and win the game by 4 runs. With 5 runs required off the last ball, Sanju Samson went for a biggie but ended up getting caught by Deepak Hooda.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
