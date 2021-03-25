R Madhavan Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Tweets this about his Health Conditions!

-
Mumbai, 25/3: Actor R Madhavan has tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday. The actor took to social media to share a health update with his fans. His post had a 3 Idiots reference. A day before his ‘3 Idiots’ co-actor had tested positive for Covid 19.
R Madhavan took to Twitter and wrote, “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well (sic).”
Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. 😡😡😄😄BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid🦠 will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in😆😆. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021