R Madhavan Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Tweets this about his Health Conditions!

COVID-19 Updates World 125,541,503 World Confirmed: 125,541,503 Active: 21,421,401 Recovered: 101,361,360 Death: 2,758,742

USA 30,704,292 USA Confirmed: 30,704,292 Active: 7,012,991 Recovered: 23,132,879 Death: 558,422

Brazil 12,227,179 Brazil Confirmed: 12,227,179 Active: 1,236,446 Recovered: 10,689,646 Death: 301,087

India 11,787,534 India Confirmed: 11,787,534 Active: 395,158 Recovered: 11,231,650 Death: 160,726

Russia 4,492,692 Russia Confirmed: 4,492,692 Active: 286,799 Recovered: 4,109,281 Death: 96,612

UK 4,312,908 UK Confirmed: 4,312,908 Active: 457,371 Recovered: 3,729,155 Death: 126,382

Italy 3,440,862 Italy Confirmed: 3,440,862 Active: 561,308 Recovered: 2,773,215 Death: 106,339

Turkey 3,091,282 Turkey Confirmed: 3,091,282 Active: 179,177 Recovered: 2,881,643 Death: 30,462

Germany 2,709,872 Germany Confirmed: 2,709,872 Active: 177,761 Recovered: 2,456,200 Death: 75,911

Pakistan 640,988 Pakistan Confirmed: 640,988 Active: 37,985 Recovered: 588,975 Death: 14,028

China 90,136 China Confirmed: 90,136 Active: 165 Recovered: 85,335 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 25/3: Actor R Madhavan has tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday. The actor took to social media to share a health update with his fans. His post had a 3 Idiots reference. A day before his ‘3 Idiots’ co-actor had tested positive for Covid 19.

R Madhavan took to Twitter and wrote, “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well (sic).”