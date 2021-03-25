R Madhavan Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Tweets this about his Health Conditions!

FeaturedEntertainmentTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 125,541,503
    World
    Confirmed: 125,541,503
    Active: 21,421,401
    Recovered: 101,361,360
    Death: 2,758,742
  • USA 30,704,292
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,704,292
    Active: 7,012,991
    Recovered: 23,132,879
    Death: 558,422
  • Brazil 12,227,179
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,227,179
    Active: 1,236,446
    Recovered: 10,689,646
    Death: 301,087
  • India 11,787,534
    India
    Confirmed: 11,787,534
    Active: 395,158
    Recovered: 11,231,650
    Death: 160,726
  • Russia 4,492,692
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,492,692
    Active: 286,799
    Recovered: 4,109,281
    Death: 96,612
  • UK 4,312,908
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,312,908
    Active: 457,371
    Recovered: 3,729,155
    Death: 126,382
  • Italy 3,440,862
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,440,862
    Active: 561,308
    Recovered: 2,773,215
    Death: 106,339
  • Turkey 3,091,282
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,091,282
    Active: 179,177
    Recovered: 2,881,643
    Death: 30,462
  • Germany 2,709,872
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,709,872
    Active: 177,761
    Recovered: 2,456,200
    Death: 75,911
  • Pakistan 640,988
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 640,988
    Active: 37,985
    Recovered: 588,975
    Death: 14,028
  • China 90,136
    China
    Confirmed: 90,136
    Active: 165
    Recovered: 85,335
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 25/3: Actor R Madhavan has tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday. The actor took to social media to share a health update with his fans. His post had a 3 Idiots reference. A day before his ‘3 Idiots’ co-actor had tested positive for Covid 19.

R Madhavan took to Twitter and wrote, “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well (sic).”

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.