Rahul Gandhi’s advice on JEE-NEET exam, said- Government should listen to the student

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted the Narendra Modi government. This time, he has spoken about NEET and JEE exams. On the issue of students, Rahul Gandhi asked the Center to solve the problem of students.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted and said, “Today our millions of students are saying something to the government. They should be heard about NEET, JEE exam and the government should find a meaningful solution. ”