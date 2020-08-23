Watch the video of PM Modi feeds peacock at his residence

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 89

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen feeding the peacocks at his residence. This video was shot during his morning routine exercises. The prime minister shared this video on Instagram captioning precious moments.

Watch the video

View this post on Instagram

भोर भयो, बिन शोर, मन मोर, भयो विभोर, रग-रग है रंगा, नीला भूरा श्याम सुहाना, मनमोहक, मोर निराला। रंग है, पर राग नहीं, विराग का विश्वास यही, न चाह, न वाह, न आह, गूँजे घर-घर आज भी गान, जिये तो मुरली के साथ जाये तो मुरलीधर के ताज। जीवात्मा ही शिवात्मा, अंतर्मन की अनंत धारा मन मंदिर में उजियारा सारा, बिन वाद-विवाद, संवाद बिन सुर-स्वर, संदेश मोर चहकता मौन महकता।

A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.