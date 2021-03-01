Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Pushup Challenge’ in Tamil Nadu goes Viral!

-
Chennai, 1/3: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi is currently in Tamil Nadu to campaign for his party ahead of Assembly elections. He is trying to connect with locals with his fierce poll speeches, one-on-one interactions, and also an apparent demonstration of his physical strength.
In a video that has gone viral, the Congress leader is seen doing Pushups with a student.
A nearly one-minute-long clip shows him taking up the “push-up challenge” while talking to a student. “Can you do push-ups? Let’s try 15?” he is asked by Merolin Shenigha, a class 10 student.
Mr Gandhi also shared the clip on his Instagram account, and wrote: “Push up challenge by Merolin Shenigha, a 10th standard Judo enthusiast.”
Congress leader #RahulGandhi takes up push-up challenge from a 10th standard student at a school in Mulagumoodu.
Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, ahead of polls on April 6 https://t.co/m5DMhwKVO2 pic.twitter.com/6hiDqGnhDw
— NDTV (@ndtv) March 1, 2021