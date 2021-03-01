Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Pushup Challenge’ in Tamil Nadu goes Viral!

COVID-19 Updates World 114,738,603 World Confirmed: 114,738,603 Active: 21,899,389 Recovered: 90,294,960 Death: 2,544,254

Chennai, 1/3: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi is currently in Tamil Nadu to campaign for his party ahead of Assembly elections. He is trying to connect with locals with his fierce poll speeches, one-on-one interactions, and also an apparent demonstration of his physical strength.

In a video that has gone viral, the Congress leader is seen doing Pushups with a student.

A nearly one-minute-long clip shows him taking up the “push-up challenge” while talking to a student. “Can you do push-ups? Let’s try 15?” he is asked by Merolin Shenigha, a class 10 student.

Mr Gandhi also shared the clip on his Instagram account, and wrote: “Push up challenge by Merolin Shenigha, a 10th standard Judo enthusiast.”