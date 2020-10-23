Rahul Tewatia and Vijay Shankar took break the beard challenge

The 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) was played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. In this match, Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan by 8 wickets. This is Sunriser’s fourth victory in 10 matches and has become 8 points equal to Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals also have eight points, but they are at number seven in the table. Rajasthan has played one match more than Hyderabad and hence their way to the playoffs became more difficult.

Prior to this match, players of both teams took a special challenge. Before the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, Rahul Tewatia and Vijay Shankar took the Break the Beard Challenge. After the Break the Beard Challenge, the new look of these two players also came out. With this new look, new confidence in Vijay Shankar also appeared on the field.