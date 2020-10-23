This feature of iPhone is coming in WhatsApp for Android users

WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging app. The company keeps offering new features in it continuously. Now a new feature is about to come for Android.

The app lock feature has already been given in WhatsApp. Fingerprint unlock for Android, while Face Unlock is also provided for iPhones with face ID.

According to a report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp is going to replace fingerprint lock with biometric lock from the Android interface in the coming time.

WABetainfo has also shared screenshots where the option of Biometric Lock can be seen. From this, it is now being estimated that the company will release the Face Unlock feature for Android as well.

The new feature also states that Unlock Biometric will be able to open WhatsApp through fingerprints, faces and other unique identifiers. It is also written here that even in the event of WhatsApp being locked, you will be able to answer the call.

There are three options inside the Biometric Lock – Immediately, After 1 minute, and After 30 minutes. Anyone of these can be selected so that after this duration you will need biometric authentication to open WhatsApp.